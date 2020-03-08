'PM Modi Inspires Girls to Succeed in All Fields'

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he will be handing over his social media accounts "to women whose life, work inspire us" and launched the #She Inspires Us campaign, three women shared their success stories to inspire more women to step outside of their homes and excel in different fields."International Women's Day is a special day for all women and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it more special by launching #She Inspires Us campaign," Dipa Karmakar, Padma Shri awardee, told ANI.She also said, "Journey from Tripura to Rio was extremely difficult and in this journey, my mother and my first coach inspired me to keep going."Karmakar was the first Indian woman to win a bronze medal at Commonwealth Games 2014.Priyanka Das, Khelo India Youth Games gold medallist, said, "PM Modi through his various schemes have always inspired girls to succeed in all fields be it education or games."Meanwhile, Barnali Datta, a community health officer, said, "As now no field is limited to men, women can shine only with their will."Since the launch of #She Inspires Us campaign on Thursday, the campaign has been receiving a lot of support. Common people to various personalities including political leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal have tweeted under the hashtag #SheInspiresUS.Moreover, the Indian Army and Central Railways have also shared several stories. (ANI)

