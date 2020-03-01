Polish Student of Jadavpur University Asked to Leave Country After Attending Anti-CAA Rally

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): A Comparative Literature student in Kolkata's Jadavpur University has been sent a notice by the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, and asked to leave the country immediately, said Jadavpur University sources. The student has been identified as Kamil Siedcynski, a national from Poland.He had participated in rallies against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kolkata, the sources added. (ANI)

