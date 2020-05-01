Pondy CM Asks Govt Employees to Be Ready to 'make Sacrifices'

Puducherry, May 1 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday hinted at salary cut for government employees, saying they have to be ready to 'make sacrifices' as the state's revenues dwindle due to the ongoing lockdown to contain the COVID-19 spread.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the territorial government had paid the employees' salaries in full for the months of March and April.

He, however, said "they (government employees) should be prepared to make some sacrifices so that the government could tide over the current fiscal crisis and implement welfare schemes during the current lockdown."

Narayanasamy said revenue to the exchequer had fallen due to closure of business establishments and liquor outlets in view of the lockdown.

He also pointed out that some states had resorted to pay cuts for government staff.

The chief minister also launched a web portal for people of Puducherry who went abroad and to other states and were stranded due to the lockdown.

Such people can register at welcomeback.py.gov.in for the governments to make arrangements for their return.

Meanwhile, the Centre announced that a "limited" lockdown, including suspension of inter-state travel, air and train services, will continue to remain in force for another two weeks throughout the country from May 4 but some activities would be allowed after classifying areas into Red, Orange and Green zones.

