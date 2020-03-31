Prince Charles is out of Self-isolation

World. (File Image)

London [UK], Mar 31 (ANI): The 71-year old heir to the British throne Prince Charles is out of isolation and in good health just a week after being tested positive for the novel coronavirus.The spokesman of the Clarence House said in a statement that Prince Charles is out of the isolation after consultations with his doctor.Prince Charles is said to be in good health after being in isolation for a week at his Birkhall residence in Scotland.The British government has laid down the guidelines for the UK public to self-isolate if mild symptoms of the disease develop.Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who entered the self-isolation period on Sunday with her husband, continues to remain in self-isolation away from Prince in case she too starts developing symptoms of the disease.The United Kingdom has reported 22,444 cases and 1,411 deaths of to the coronavirus as per the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)