Protest in Ghaziabad After Miscreants Vandalise Maharishi Kashyap's Statue

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) Some members of Kashyap community staged a protest here on Wednesday against the vandalising of Maharishi Kashyap's statue.

The statue at Shradha Upvan park in Arya Nagar area was defaced by miscreants on Monday.

A memorandum has been handed over to Ghaziabad district magistrate demanding installation of a new statue of Maharishi Kashyap and ensuring stringent action against the miscreants, said a Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) worker.

Member of UP Legislative Council Suresh Kashyap told PTI that the community's grievances have been mentioned in a letter given to the administration and demands made for maintenance of the park and to install CCTV camera there.

He said an FIR has also been lodged at Sihani Gate police station and in case police does not take action, the matter will be raised in the legislative council.

Former Rajya Sabha member Narendra Kashyap said he will bring the incident to the notice of the chief minister if the culprits who defaced the statue are not apprehended.

Ghaziabad District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said that matter has been forwarded to the municipal commissioner for necessary action.

