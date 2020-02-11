PSG to Be 'patient and Careful' with Neymar's Injury

Leeds [UK], Feb 11 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel said the club will be 'patient and careful' with Neymar's injury."Neymar is injured, we have to be patient and careful with him. We are going to decide [if he can play] after training," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.The Brazil international had picked up a rib injury against Montpellier on February 1 and consequently, missed his club's clash against Nantes and Lyon.Despite Neymar's absence, PSG had secured a win against Nantes and Lyon by 2-1 and 4-2 respectively.PSG are topping the Ligue 1 points table with 61 points. They are in a comfortable position at the top as they have an 11 point lead over the second-placed club Marseille.The club will now take on Dijon FCO in French Cup quarter-final on February 12. (ANI)

