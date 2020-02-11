Neymar Jr Reveals New Hairstyle, Shaves Off Neon-Pink Hair (See Photo)

Neymar Jr. (Photo Credits: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Paris Saint Germain superstar Neymar is one of the best players in world football right now and is well known for his style and flair both on and off the pitch. Over the years we have seen the Brazilian sporting various looks and iconic styles. The 28-year-old had died his hair neon-pink earlier in the month, few days before his birthday but now has shaved off the hair to display a much more traditional look. The Brazilian was first seen in the pink hairstyle on February 1 during the match against Montpellier HSC. Neymar Reveals His Five-a-Side Dream Team.

Neymar Jr has shaved off his neon-pink hair – a look which he had sported since the start of the month – and has gone for a more old-fashioned look. The last time Neymar went bald was way back in 2016 when he played for FC Barcelona and displayed the look as a tribute to his grandmother. French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the 28-year-old had no choice but to shave his head because the dye could be damaging to the hair. Neymar Involved in Heated Exchange With Match Referee.

See Photo

Neymar Jr Hairstyle (Photo Credits: Instagram/Neymar Jr)

The Pink Hair

Speaking of Neymar jr on the pitch, the Brazilian is currently out of action and missed PSG’s 4-2 win over Olympic Lyon on February 9, 2020 (Sunday) since he is recovering from a rib injury. During the match, the Brazilian was present in the stands to support his team and could soon be returning to on-field action.

Neymar has missed a number of games this season due to injuries but has been in scintillating form since his return. The Brazilian has played just 18 matches this season but has been involved in 25 goals for the French giants, scoring 15 and assisting 10. His fitness will be key for PSG in their search of domestic and European glory.