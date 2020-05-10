Puducherry Cabinet Decides to Open Areas Unaffected by Coronavirus: CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry [India], May 10 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday said that the cabinet has decided to open the areas unaffected by COVID-19 virus, which is in accordance with the federal government's directives to open public areas elsewhere except the corona-affected areas. "We have decided to open the areas where there are no coronavirus cases in accordance with the federal government's directives to open public areas elsewhere except the corona-affected areas," said Narayanasamy. Narayanasamy termed the Central Government decision of cancelling 2019-20 and 2020-21 MPs' Funds as a "wrong decision".In another statement, he slammed Governor Kiran Bedi stating, "Governor Kiran Bedi has abused the income of the Puducherry government through the excise department. Police have lied to the bartenders." Earlier today, the Puducherry government decided to keep the liquor shops closed till May 17, the scheduled date for ending of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.Puducherry CM chaired the Cabinet meeting here on Saturday which decided that liquor shops will remain shut until May 17.In the third phase of lockdown, various states have allowed liquor stores to open while following social distancing norms and other health guidelines.The countrywide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, which was imposed on March 25, is slated to end on May 17. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)