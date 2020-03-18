Pune Woman Tests Positive for Coronaviurs, City Tally Reaches 18

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): A 28-year-old woman has been tested positive for coronavirus in Pune, taking the tally of people infected in the city with the virus to 18, said city's District Magistrate Naval Kishore Ram.She has a travel history to France and The Netherlands. She returned to India on 15 March and was later admitted to a hospital. There are 41 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra and one person has also succumbed to the disease, which has claimed over 6000 lives worldwide. A total of 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far and three persons have lost their lives while undergoing treatment for the deadly virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)