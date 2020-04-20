Rajasthan Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Count Reaches 1,495

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 20 (ANI): As many as 17 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Rajasthan, taking the total count to 1,495, said the State Health Department on Monday."Of the 17 new COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed today, 8 are from Jaipur, 2 from Kota, 2 from Jhunjhunu, 1 from Nagaur, 1 from Banswara, 1 from Ajmer and 2 from Jodhpur," said the Health Department.It further said, "A 62-year-old male from Nagaur was confirmed COVID-19 positive was admitted on April 18 and died on April 19 late night. He was suffering from hypertension."24 deaths have been reported from the state. (ANI)

