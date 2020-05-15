Rajasthan Reports 213 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Count Spikes to 4,747

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 15 (ANI): As many as 213 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan on Friday."With 213 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan today, the total number of positive cases has increased to 4,747. Till now a total of 125 people have succumbed to the disease," read an official statement issued by the State Health Department.It further read that 2,729 people have recovered so far while 1893 are active cases.As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 81,970, of which 27,920 have recovered/migrated and 2,649 people have died. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)