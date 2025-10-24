Balotra, October 24: A mother drowned her three young children in a water tank and then died by suicide by jumping into the same tank, police said. The bodies of all four were found in the tank in a field. The incident occurred in Panotri Nadi, a village in Balotra district. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene and recovered the bodies. During the initial police probe, it was revealed that Mamta (32) took her two minor sons and a daughter and jumped into the water tank. Suicide Attempt on Facebook Live: Agra Man Tries To End Life, Blaming Uncle and Aunt on Facebook Live; Neighbours Save His Life (Watch Video).

The mother-in-law of the deceased mother had started searching for them after they were absent. On Thursday morning, when the woman's mother-in-law didn't see her in the house, she started searching for her. After searching for a long time, she reached the water tank and found her daughter-in-law's slippers lying there. Suspicious, she looked into the tank and saw the bodies of all four inside, police said. Further investigation is underway. Ghatkopar Suicide Case: ‘Depressed’ Man Jumps to Death From 3rd Floor of R City Mall in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, a 25-year-old man allegedly ended his life by "shooting" himself after being "depressed" over the recent death of his cousin in a road accident, police said. The man identified as Rajesh Mishra died by suicide in a hotel room located under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station in the district on Tuesday morning. Prima facie, it came to light that the man was depressed due to the death of his cousin (son of his father's sister). Police said that the investigation into the matter is on.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.