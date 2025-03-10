A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra attempted suicide during a live Facebook video, blaming his uncle and aunt for pushing him to take the extreme step. The incident took place on Sunday in the Naai ki Mandi area. The man, identified as Omi, reportedly had an argument with his wife before deciding to end his life. He attempted to hang himself from a ceiling fan while streaming the act live on Facebook. However, his neighbors, who saw the video, rushed to his house, alerted his family members, and saved him just in time. Omi was immediately taken to SN Medical College for treatment and is currently recovering. Meanwhile, the police have taken cognizance of the Facebook live video and launched an investigation. Officials will record Omi’s statement before questioning his uncle and aunt regarding the family dispute that led to the incident. Agra: Speeding Tractor Loaded with Potato Crashes into Passenger Tempo, Father-Son Killed, Dozen Injured (Watch Video).

Man Tries To End Life on Facebook Live, Blames Uncle and Aunt

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

