Rajasthan's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 2,000

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 25 (ANI): As many as 70 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,034, the state health department said.Out of the total cases, 776 are from Jaipur, 316 from Jodhpur, 144 from Kota, 11 from Tonk, 107 from Bharatpur and 106 from Ajmer among others.A total of 23,452 confirmed cases have been reported in India while 4,814 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.So far, there are 17,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 723 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)

