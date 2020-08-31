New Delhi, August 31: Janata Dal (U) MP Harivansh is likely to be re-elected for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha on September 14, the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, sources said. The monsoon session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin from September 14 is slated to conclude on October 1. The election for the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha is expected to be on the agenda of the House on the first day.

As per the notification from Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the nomination filing process will begin from September 7. The last date for filing the nomination is September 11. As the ruling NDA alliance is trying for unanimous election for Deputy Chairman, JDU MP Harivansh likely to be elected again, sources told ANI. Monsoon Session of Parliament Can Be Held From September 14 to October 1, Says Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

Sources also informed that the BJP led NDA alliance will speak to all political parties with representation in Rajya Sabha and try to build consensus for the election. The first preference of the NDA for the Deputy Chairman post is likely to be the second time MP Harivansh as he is being widely appreciated, across the party lines, for running the Rajya Sabha for the last 2 years.