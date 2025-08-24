New Delhi, August 24: In a veiled reference to wastage of time in the recent Monsoon Session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Sunday that democracy will be imperilled if Parliament and state Assemblies fail to function smoothly, underscoring the difference between “opposition and obstruction”. Speaking at the inauguration of the All India Speakers' Conference 2025, Kiren Rijiju said: “The Opposition has every right to dissect the government’s performance but it is not appropriate to disrupt proceedings in Parliament.”

Rijiju’s remarks come in the backdrop a low productive Monsoon Session of Parliament in which the Lok Sabha lost 84 hours out of the planned 120 hours of discussions due to forced adjournments. He said while commemorating the centenary of Veer Vitthalbhai Patel's election as the first Indian Speaker of a legislative body, it is an opportunity for all of us to work towards increasing the dignity and respect of the post of the Speaker. Rijiju said it is difficult to rate which state Assembly functions the best. “Even small decisions of Speakers and use of Marshals and adherence to conventions make a difference in each House,” he said. Rahul Gandhi on Dangerous Track, Working in Coordination with Anti-India George Soros: Kiren Rijiju.

Describing Parliament and Assemblies as the nerve centres of democracy, Rijiju said, “These legislatures are the platforms for crucial discussions on the country’s thought and views.” “Questions are likely to be raised about democracy if Parliament and Assemblies do not function smoothly. Vibrant Parliament and Assemblies are indispensable for a democracy,” he said. The Minister said it is expected that there is bound to be uproar in legislatures as in a democracy elected representatives from different background get elected and take part in discussions.

“However, there can be no excuse for disrupting transaction of business. I have said earlier also, there is a difference between Opposition and obstruction. Opposition is the right of the members, but to obstruct transaction of business and to try to stop the nation from functioning is not acceptable,” he said. He said he is looking forward to suggestions from the Speakers’ conference which could shed light on the issue of addressing disruption of proceedings in legislatures. ‘Opposition Cannot Snatch Right of Other MPs Who Want to Raise Important Issues’: Kiren Rijiju Slams INDIA Bloc Over Parliament Disruption (Watch Video).

"In the coming days, I am also planning to suggest a conference of Parliamentary Affairs Ministers for brainstorming on the issue of smooth functioning of legislatures," he said. The Monsoon Session concluded on August 21 after a month-long sitting beginning on July 21. During the session, the Lok Sabha recorded only 37 hours and seven minutes of effective business out of the planned 120 hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2025 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).