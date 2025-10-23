New Delhi, October 23: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday slammed Mahagathbandhan's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav, questioning his credibility over his father Lalu Prasad's 32.5-year sentence in fodder scam cases and Tejashwi's own charges under IPC Section 420. "PM Modi and Nitish Kumar will develop Bihar with the double-engine government," Prasad said, as the Bihar election battle heats up.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, "What is he saying? Does he even understand what he is saying? His father has been sentenced to 32.5 years in jail in four cases of the fodder scam. He is on trial in the CBI Court in Delhi... Tejashwi Yadav is also an accused of Section 420 of the IPC... The people of Bihar are well aware of who has contributed to Bihar's development. PM Modi and Nitish Kumar will develop Bihar. This is the double-engine government." Earlier today, Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot declared Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the assembly elections in Bihar, scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 7. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Mahagathbandhan Declares Tejashwi Yadav As CM Face, Mukesh Sahani As Deputy CM for Vidhan Sabha Polls (Watch Video).

"Everyone should be worried (about the situation in the country). This is why I can say that after consulting Kharge ji, Rahul ji, and others who are sitting here, that Tejashwi Yadav is the CM candidate for this election. He is a young person. He has a long future and the public will support him," Gehlot said while addressing a press conference here. Gehlot, named as Senior Election Observer by the AICC, said that people of Bihar want change as they struggle with multiple issues, including unemployment. He said that the way the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the centre was operating was a "threat to democracy".

"It is obvious to get worried about the condition of the country and the state. The situation is serious. The way the NDA government operates is a threat to democracy. There is polarisation. Nobody knows in which direction the country is heading. If you criticise, you are sent to jail - it doesn't matter if you are a journalist or activist. It is our responsibility to keep in mind what the country wants. The country is watching Bihar. The issue of unemployment remains. People want change," he added.

Many prominent leaders of Mahagathbandhan and the INDIA bloc were present on the occasion, including CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram, Bihar Congress incharge Krishna Allavaru, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) convenor Mukesh Sahani, among others.' Mukesh Sahani, who heads the Vikasheel Insaan Pary, has been named as the Deputy CM nominee from the Mahagathbandhan. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 'No Disputes in Mahagathbandhan, All Answers Tomorrow', Says RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

