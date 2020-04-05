Ray of Hope, Faith Can Dispel Greatest Darkness: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Union Ministers Amit Shah and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday turned off lights of their respective residences and lighted earthen lamps and candles on Sunday night in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to all to participate at '9 pm for 9 minutes' event to express solidarity with India's fight against COVID-19. Shah and Nadda were seen lightening earthen lamps after turning off all lights at their respective residence."A ray of hope and belief can brighten the darkest times. On PM Narendra Modi ji's clarion call, I have switched off the lights at my home and lit diyas. India stands firmly with PM in this fight against COVID-19," Shah tweeted. Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and BJP president JP Nadda too participated in the event along with their families to mark the fight against the coronavirus.People turned off the lights of their houses and lighted earthen lamps across the country on Sunday night, responding to Prime Minister Modi's '9 pm, 9-min' appeal to defeat the coronavirus in the country.Modi had requested everyone to switch off all lights of their houses today at '9 pm for 9 minutes' and just light candles or 'diyas' to mark the fight against coronavirus, which has claimed 83 lives in the country so far.In Chennai, people formed the map of India by lighting earthen lamps, while in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lit earthen lamps to form an 'Om' at his residence.This comes days after the people had come out in their balconies and clapped and clanged utensils to express their gratitude to medical professionals -- who are at the forefront of the country's fight against coronavirus.The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continues to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths. (ANI)

