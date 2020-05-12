Relief Package Will Inject New Energy, Lift Country out of Atmosphere of Despair: LS Speaker

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of an economic relief package will lift the country from the atmosphere of despair and will make it self-reliant, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday.

Welcoming the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Modi, Birla said it will give unprecedented relief to daily wagers, labourers, middle class, industry and all other sections of society.

In a series of tweets, Birla said the prime minister's announcement and his mantra of self-reliant will inject new energy in the country and lift the country out of the atmosphere of despair.

