RGIPT B.Tech Admissions: Study with Up to 100% Tuition Fee Waivers

On 24 April 2026, the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology celebrated the launch of major infrastructure upgrades designed to enhance both the academic environment and the student experience. Following the inauguration, the Institute hosted a press conference at 5:00 PM in the Director’s Conference Hall (2nd Floor, Administration Building). This briefing underscored the institution's ongoing efforts to bolster its academic and campus facilities through strategic development. The session was led by the Honourable Director, Prof. Harish Hirani, joined by Dean (Student Affairs), Dr. Koushik Guha Biswas; Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Prof. Amit Ranjan; and Assistant Dean (Research & Development), Dr. Ankur Pandey.

During the briefing, Prof. Harish Hirani detailed the Institute’s strategy for balancing rigorous academic requirements with holistic student growth. He highlighted RGIPT’s commitment to fostering innovation and practical expertise, backed by a strong pre-incubation framework. Students are currently tackling real-world challenges via the Design and Innovation Centre (DIC). This initiative has already yielded practical results, including a mobile application for night canteen services, an online grievance redressal system for hostel and mess management, a digital campus entry–exit system, and ERP-based platforms to streamline academic operations. These projects demonstrate active student involvement and the Institute’s drive to nurture an entrepreneurial and innovative mindset.

Prof. Hirani also announced that, effective this academic year, admissions to the B.Tech programme will be based exclusively on JEE Advanced. This policy shift underscores the Institute’s commitment to maintaining high academic standards and attracting top-tier talent. When discussing the unique aspects of the RGIPT curriculum, he highlighted its focus on real-life problem solving, early-stage internships from the first year, structured summer training programmes, and project-based learning.

He further noted that the Senate has recently reviewed a proposal to introduce merit-based tuition fee waivers aimed at rewarding academic excellence. Under the proposed framework, students achieving a rank up to 1000 in JEE Advanced would be eligible for a 100% tuition fee waiver. Those ranked between 1001 and 2500 would be entitled to a 75% waiver, while students with ranks between 2501 and 5000 would receive a 50% waiver, and those ranked between 5001 and 8000 would be granted a 30% waiver.

The Director provided updates on the major infrastructure projects inaugurated earlier in the day. These upgrades include the renovated Director’s Corridor, which was redesigned to enhance administrative privacy and efficiency. Additionally, new centralized spaces for the Departments of Energy and Human Sciences and Mathematical Sciences were opened to support better faculty collaboration, engagement, and research. The foundation stone for a swimming pool was also laid, reflecting the Institute’s focus on physical well-being and holistic growth. To further improve student life and wellness, a food court and new recreational amenities, including box cricket and box football, were introduced in the hostel area.

Dr. Koushik Guha Biswas, Dean (Student Affairs), stressed the importance of engagement, discipline, and holistic development regarding student welfare. He noted that these newly inaugurated facilities are expected to significantly enhance the overall campus experience.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from faculty, staff, students, and media representatives, highlighting the Institute’s rapid progress toward becoming a modern, student-centric, and innovation-driven institution.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).