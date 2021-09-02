Actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise on Thursday has left everyone in a state of grief. Model Asim Riaz paid his tributes to the late actor by sharing a special video of their unforgettable journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Taking to his Instagram handle, Asim shared an emotional video featuring all the memorable clips from their fun days in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Sharing the video, Asim wrote, "I had dream in the morning about the big boss journey.... And I saw Siddarth after watching his bb clip he came and gave a hug to me... I stil can't believe this , see you on the other side SiD." The video received more than 2 millions of views within a few hours of being posted on the photo-sharing platform. Kartik Aaryan Mourns Sidharth Shukla’s Sudden Demise, Says ‘Can’t Fathom This’.

In another post, he dug out two pictures from the reality show that features both sharing a hearty laugh. "I m gonna meet you in heaven brother... R I P sidharthshukla," Asim captioned the pictures. Sidharth and Asim were one of the most loving 'Bro-code' duos Bigg Boss ever had. The two shared a close bond in the initial days of Bigg Boss 13. However, fans saw their friendship turned to enmity towards the end of the show. The two were the finalists of the show hosted by megastar Salman Khan. RIP Sidharth Shukla: Not Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, This Forgotten 2007 Film Was the Late Actor’s Bollywood Debut (LatestLY Exclusive).

The grand finale of the show aired on 15 February 2020, and Sidharth was announced as the winner, while Asim was the runner-up. After the show, Sidharth and Asim ended their rivalry and became friends. The late actor also hailed Asim on his social for being on the list of 'most desirable men in India'.

Several Bigg Boss contestants like Himanshi Khurana, Karishma Tanna, Gauahar Khan, Vindu Dara Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee among others also mourned the actor's loss. Show's host Salman Khan also expressed his grief on Sidharth's demise on Twitter.

Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai's Cooper hospital confirmed his death to ANI. According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday. However, the exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet. As per several reports, Sidharth died of a heart attack. The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

Asim Riaz's Emotional Tribute Video For Sidharth Shukla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)

Asim Riaz Misses 'Brother' Sidharth Shukla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)

He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'. He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)