Russia Hits Ukraine Capital in New Attack

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked Ukraine's capital with a mass drone and missile attack early Thursday morning that injured at least four people, local authorities said.

Damage was recorded across six districts of Kyiv, according to head of Kyiv's Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko. He warned Russia was attacking the capital with ballistic missiles and drones. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

In the Darnytsia district, a multistory residential building partially collapsed splitting the structure in half and burying people under the rubble. At least 10 people were rescued from the rubble, according to Ukraine's Emergency Service.

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At the scene, emergency workers searched for survivors as smoke from the attack continued to smolder beneath the pile of rubble.

In the Dnieper district, a drone hit the roof of a five-story residential building, Tkachenko said. Another building in the Dniprovskyi district was also damaged.

Explosions were heard across the capital early morning Thursday.

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The attack came hours after a rare daytime attack on Kyiv that killed at least six people, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

That attack involved at least 800 drones, he said. He said the attack that lasted hours aimed to cause as much “pain and grief” as possible.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).