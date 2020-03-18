Sachin Tendulkar Advises Countrymen to Follow Health Norms to Keep COVID-19 at Bay

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday made an appeal to fellow countrymen to follow the basic guidelines issued by the health ministry to keep coronavirus at bay.Stressing on the importance of hygiene, the Master Blaster also advised everyone to wash hands regularly and practice social distancing for a few days to fight the disease."As citizens, we have to act responsibly. We could follow simple steps to keep the Corona Virus at bay. It is my request to everyone to follow basic guidelines to try our best to ensure we all stay safe," Tendulkar tweeted."We all are worried due to coronavirus. But there are some points that we should keep in mind like not going to crowded places," Tendulkar said in a video posted on Twitter."If you are coughing or not feeling well, then you must visit the nearest doctor. You should also wash your hands with soap and you must not pay heed to rumours," he added.Earlier, Indian cricketer, Suresh Raina had also expressed concern over the coronavirus pandemic and urged not to share information from unreliable sources.A total of 147 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.Globally, the virus has infected nearly 185,000 people and killed more than 7500, as per the latest data available on the World Health Organisation website. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)