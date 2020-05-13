SC-COLLEGIUM  SC Collegium Recommends Elevation of Judicial Officer as Kerala HC Judge

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended elevation of Judicial Officer, K Haripal, as Judge of the Kerala High Court.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde took the decision in a meeting on May 12.

The decision was uploaded on Wednesday on the website of the apex court.

K Haripal is currently posted as Registrar of the Kerala High Court.

Apart from the CJI, justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman and R Banumathi are part of five-member Collegium.

