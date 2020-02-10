SC Seeks Response from Jharkhand Govt on NCPCR's Plea to Ensure Protection of Children

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court has issued notice to Jharkhand government on a plea filed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) claiming the selling of children in shelter homes run by Missionaries of Charity.A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde also sought response from Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra on the plea filed by NCPCR.The plea sought apex court-monitored time-bound investigation of all such organisations in the state of Jharkhand to ensure the protection of Children.The petition also asked for the creation of SIT in every state to probe similar organisations to ensure that the child rights violation is not happening in organisations located in other states.NCPCR, filing the petition through advocate Swarupama Chaturvedi, further sought direction for all states and Union Territories to facilitate and cooperate with Child Welfare Committee (CWC) so that they can work without hurdles.Claiming the callous approach of Jharkhand in protecting children from child rights violations, the NCPCR said during the course of an inquiry by it, "shocking revelations were made by the victims" which included that the children were being sold at Children Homes."These facts were emphatically brought to the notice of the state government but continuous attempts were made to sabotage and derail the inquiry," NCPCR claimed.The Commission said in the petition that it took suo-moto cognisance of various media reports highlighting the "selling of children in shelter homes run by Missionaries of Charity".On July 10, 2018, the Commission said it wrote to the Chief Secretary of Jharkhand asking for a factual report is along with authenticated copies of all the relevant documents within 30 days. On July 24 that year, the members of NCPCR had visited Nirmal Hriday Centre of Missionaries of Charity, Ranchi and witness gross irregularities in their functioning.The alleged irregularities found during the visit were conveyed to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Jharkhand along with recommending inquiry.The Commission said that it has written to various states and sought correct information with regard to the working of Missionaries of Charity, however, reports given to the Commission were either full of discrepancies or unsatisfactory in nature.The petition sought a direction to the Jharkhand and other state authorities regarding protecting, the welfare of rescued children and expeditious investigation in the matter to administer justice to victim children.It also sought direction for "enforcement Fundamental rights of the prohibition of trafficking in human beings. The petition added that prohibition of trafficking in human beings includes the protection of children from trafficking, child prostitution other related offences without any hindrance." (ANI)

