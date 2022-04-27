The shooting of Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 2003' based on 'Abdul Karim Telgi' has commenced on Wednesday. Mehta, who earlier came up with 'Scam 1992', took to Instagram and shared a photograph of a clapperboard. Scam 2003–The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi: Hansal Mehta’s Hit Series Coming Soon on SonyLIV.

"And we rolled today...Rock it my friend Tushar Hiranandani (director of Scam 2003)," he captioned the post. Tentatively titled 'Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi', the show is adapted from the Hindi book Reporter ki Diary authored by journalist and news reporter Sanjay Singh. Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi: Second Season of the ‘Scam’ Franchise Announced.

Basically, it revolves around the story of the 2003 Stamp Paper Scam by Abdul Karim Telgi. The cast has not been revealed yet.

