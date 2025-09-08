Music maestro AR Rahman, currently in Toronto, delighted fans by sharing a memorable moment with Harry Potter actor Tom Felton, known for playing Draco Malfoy. The two met at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) where Hansal Mehta’s highly anticipated series Gandhi had its premiere. TIFF 2025: 50th Toronto International Film Festival Opens With Ryan Reynolds ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ Documentary.

Rahman, who is composing the music for the series, posted a selfie on Instagram featuring himself and Felton. In the photo, Rahman wore a striped maroon jacket and smiled as he clicked the picture, while Tom, dressed in black, sat beside him pointing playfully at the music icon. The photo featured the words, “With Draco.” Sharing the post, Rahman wrote, “@t22felton is a major part of the #Gandhi series I am scoring, which premiered yesterday at @tiff_net @hansalmehta @applausesocial @pratikgandhiofficial.”

Fans quickly flooded the post with comments, expressing their surprise and excitement. One fan wrote, “We've got ARR x Draco crossover before GTA 6,” while another gushed, “Musical God isai puyal Arr Sir love you sir.” A playful comment read, “ARR joins Slytherin,” while another said, “Malfoy with music Storm.” Other fans called it “one of best collabs Siirrrrrrrrr,” “An unexpected collab of A Pure Soul and A Pure Blood,” and “Magican meets Pure Blood.” One admirer even dubbed it the “Picture of the century.” TIFF 2025: Angelina Jolie Dazzles in Chic Coat Dress at ‘Couture’ Premiere, Talks About Film’s Storyline (Watch Video)

Hansal Mehta’s ‘Gandhi’ Series

Hansal Mehta’s Gandhi is set to chronicle India’s struggle for independence, offering a deep dive into Mahatma Gandhi’s life across three seasons. Pratik Gandhi plays the titular role, while his wife Bhamini Oza stars as Kasturba Gandhi. Tom Felton plays Josiah Oldfield, a close associate of Gandhi during his early years. The first season covers the period from 1888 to 1915, while the next two seasons will explore the years 1915–1932 and 1932–1947, respectively. With a celebrated cast and Rahman’s music, the series promises to bring India’s freedom movement to the global stage.

