Mumbai, July 21: Ace filmmaker Hansal Mehta has strongly reacted to the cancellation of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2025, calling it "a cruel irony". He called it a cruel irony that the self-appointed gatekeepers of cinema failed to keep alive a film festival of its own. Expressing his disappointment, the 'Aligarh' maker wrote on the micro-blogging site: "It’s a cruel irony that Mumbai draped in the glitz of being India’s financial and cinematic capital cannot keep alive a film festival of its own. Abandoned by the self-appointed gatekeepers of cinema who chased shinier stages and safer bets it was left in the hands of a few passionate believers to run on pure faith. And now that fragile flame has been snuffed out."

"No ceremony. No outrage. Just a slow, silent forgetting. What should have been a cultural cornerstone has been reduced to a footnote - another casualty of apathy dressed as progress," Mehta added. The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival has been a staple in the film circle for almost three decades now. However, the organisers issued a statement on social media on Monday, informing about the cancellation of this year's festival. An official statement by the Festival Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur was shared on the festival's X handle. Hansal Mehta Demands Investigation Against 'Homebound' Cinematographer Pratik Shah, Says ‘Abuse Thrives in Silence’ (See Post).

The statement read: "This is to inform you that the 2025 edition of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will not take place as we are in the process of revamping the festival with a dynamic vision and a new team to ensure that the festival returns as a premier showcase for the best of independent, regional and classic cinema from India and around the world." However, they added that they will be back with a 'revamped' version of the festival next year. ‘They Blackened My Face’: Hansal Mehta Recounts Brutal Attack by Shiv Sena Supporters Over a Film Amid Kunal Kamra Row – Here’s What Happened in 2000.

MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2025 Cancelled

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansal Mehta (@hansalmehta)

"We are working diligently to reschedule the festival and will announce the new dates for the 2026 edition as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding and support," he further said. MAMI Mumbai Film Festival holds a reputation for showcasing a buffet of independent, regional, and international cinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2025 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).