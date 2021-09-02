The Emmy-winning award show Schitt's Creek has helped actor Emily Hampshire figure out her identity. In a conversation with singer Demi Lovato on her podcast show, Emily opened up about how 'Schitt's Creek' made her pansexual, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Movie Review: Simu Liu’s Marvel Superhero Film A Grand Spectacle Bolstered by a Diverse Story and Cast (LatestLY Exclusive).

"(David Rose) says, ultimately he likes the wine, not the label and that he's pansexual. I had never heard the word pansexual before. I've always considered myself super knowledgeable about LGBTQ+ stuff just because everybody in my life, my friends, are all mostly LGBTQ+ people, but I didn't know this," she said while giving reference to a scene on the show where her character and Dan Levy's character of David Rose explain their sexuality through their wine preferences. Keanu Reeves Birthday Special: 10 Inspiring Quotes by the John Wick Star That Show He is Man in Love With Life!.

Recalling her conversation with Dan, she added, "Cut to about five years later. I was dating someone and I saw on these message boards people being like, 'Is Stevie a lesbian?' 'Is Emily gay?' 'Who's Emily?' I said to Dan, I was like, 'This is so weird. What am I?' Because I truly just fell in love with a person and where they were on the gender spectrum did not matter to me. And since then it really doesn't matter to me. I have to like the person. I'm really attracted to a person's vibe." After six incomparable seasons, 'Schitt's Creek' came to an end in 2020. The show also starred actors Annie Murphy, Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy.

