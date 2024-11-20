We often come across various sexual orientations and sexual identities. These two terms are often used interchangeably, and many even confuse between the two. While your sexual orientation can decide your sexual identity, that’s not all. Sexual orientation is based on the gender a person is attracted towards, though it does not end there. There are a multitude of definitions that have been added to the sexual orientations list. Some of the most commonly heard sexual orientations are pansexual, asexual, bisexual, heterosexual, and homosexual. But what about demisexuals? What is demisexuality? Let’s learn more about it here. Pansexual, Demisexual, Autosexual or Gynosexual, Were you Aware About These New Sexual Orientations.

What Is Demisexuality?

Demisexuality is a sexual orientation wherein a person only feels sexual attraction towards another after they have emotionally bonded with them. For instance, a person who identifies as a demisexual does not feel sexual attraction to a public figure, a celebrity, or a random attractive person they meet on the street or see in a coffee shop. But if they were to form an emotional bond with that person, they could get sexually attracted to them over time. For a demisexual, the emotional bond precedes any sexual activity. Though forming a bond does not guarantee any sort of sexual attraction, the bond is important.

When it comes to the general population, it is possible for people to feel sexual attraction towards strangers or new people. But demisexual people do not feel any initial sexual attraction. While some people who are demisexual develop an emotional and close bond easily and quickly, some take their time and only develop a bond after many years. Sometimes, the emotional bond they develop may not even be romantic in nature or love; it could just be friendship as well. If they do develop any sexual attraction, it is often less intense. Celibacy: Is Sex-Free Living Going to Be a Thing? From Self-Care to Political Statements, This Is How Celibacy Is Having a Moment.

Sexual orientations labels refer to the gender of a person or the gender one is attracted to. For many, having a label gives them a sense of belonging and an identity. The process of identifying where one fits and what they identify as is still confounding to many. People change, and so do their tastes and preferences, leaving many confused about their identity and how they feel.

It is important to remember that it is inherent and there is nothing wrong with the person. However, if one feels like they have feelings they would like to discuss, it is important to talk to a counsellor or a therapist and seek professional help and advice.

