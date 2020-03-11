Scindia Should've Talked About Issues He Had with Congress' Leadership: Tariq Anwar

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Wednesday said that Jyotiraditya Scindia should have discussed the issues he had with Congress' leadership instead of leaving the party in its critical time. Speaking to ANI, Anwar said, "If Jyotiraditya would have talked about the issues he had with Congress when the party was in power, people would have believed him but today Congress is going through a critical situation. Leaving party's side at this time and accusing its leadership is not acceptable.""I think this is not good on the moral grounds. If there were any differences or he had any issue with the leadership so he should have talked about it before the working committee. He was a member of the working committee and he had very good relations with Rahul Gandhi. He would have said all these things personally too," he added. Anwar added that there is a huge difference between Congress and BJP. One party is secular and another party is trying to destroy the social atmosphere."Scindia Ji should have understood this thing before taking the decision," he added.Agreeing with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's remark that 'opportunists like Jyotiraditya Scindia should have left the Congress party much earlier', Anwar said the step taken by Scindia is not good for his future."Ashok Gehlot Ji is absolutely right that one should not be this greedy in politics and especially when the party is in the opposition and is struggling. Even his father Madhavrao Scindia used to oppose BJP. He (Jyotiraditya) was there in Congress for 18 years and he was given due respect. I believe that the step taken by Scindia is not got for his future," he said.Tanwar also reacted to the posters of Jyotiraditya Scindia put up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Bhind. "This poster baazi will continue to happen but the respect people had for Jyotiraditya in Madhya Pradesh has been affected. People will never forgive him," he added. (ANI)

