Serie A to Be Completed by August 20 as FIGC Sets Date for New Season

Rome [Italy], May 21 (ANI): The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has said that the current season of the Serie A will be finished by August 20 as the body has set September 1 for the commencement of 2020-2021 season.A Federal Council meeting between Italian Football Federation (FIGC) chief Gabriele Gravina, Lega Serie A President Paolo Dal Pino and major stakeholders from Serie A, Serie B and Serie C took place on Wednesday."The Italian Football Federation has expressed its willingness to restart and complete its national professional competitions, marking August 20 as the deadline for Serie A, B, and C to close their competitions," Goal.com quoted FIGC's statement."Ahead of the restart of the sporting activity, it will be the Federal Council's competence to determine the criteria whereby competitions will be finalised. Finally, as a result of what has been sanctioned, the 2020-21 sporting season will start on September 1," it added.Serie A has been put on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)