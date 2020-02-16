Share a Good Understanding with Prithvi: Mayank Agarwal

Hamilton [New Zealand], Feb 16 (ANI): As the three-day practice game against New Zealand XI ended in a draw, India opening batsman Mayank Agarwal on Sunday said that he shares a good understanding with Prithvi Shaw and added that the team's culture is just not all about junior and senior players.Regular opener Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Test series against New Zealand, and in place of him, Prithvi Shaw is most likely to share the opening partnership with Agarwal.Agarwal, who is celebrating his 29th birthday today, went on to play a knock of 81 runs in the second innings of the practice game. In the first innings, the batsman managed to score just one run."Well we have played lot of cricket together so we have an understanding. Both me and Prithvi can tell things to each other. This team does not have a culture of junior and senior, it is all about communication," Agarwal told reporters."It was a good match, it was nice that we got a practice three-day game ahead of the Test series. Scoring runs is important, in the first innings, the wicket was tough and I got out early. But it was good that I got another opportunity in the second innings," he added.Agarwal, said he would now take confidence of this innings in to the Test matches against the Kiwis."It has been a little different, I scored 81 in the second innings and I want to take that confidence into the Test series. Batting coach Vikram Rathour and I have talked about the areas that I need to get better in. I am happy that whatever I have worked on, is coming good now," Agarwal said.India will take on New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington, commencing February 21. (ANI)

