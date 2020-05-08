Shramik Special Train Leaves from K'taka for Lucknow

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8 (ANI): A Shramik special train bound for Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, departed from Bengaluru's Chikkabanavara railway station on Friday afternoon.As many as 1200 people including the workers, tourists, and students were on board. Free food and water was provided to the migrant workers by the state government.On Thursday, the Karnataka government had made a u-turn on a decision to cancel all trains arranged to transport migrants to other states, after drawing flak for the decision.Prior to that, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had allowed the movement of people and also laid down the procedure for the same.These trains have been deployed to transport workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places in the country amid lockdown to their respective destinations.Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has written to 11 different states seeking their consent to operate trains from May 8-15 for the transportation of people stranded in the state. But so far, only 5 states have responded. (ANI)

