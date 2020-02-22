'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Cast Expresses Joy After Good Response on First Day

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta could not hide their happiness after their just released comedy-drama received a good response from the movie enthusiasts.The light-hearted comedy flick hit the theatres on Friday and has minted Rs 9.55 crores on the first day of its release, according to film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh.The lead actor of the film, Ayushmann, who is essaying the role of a homosexual man madly in love with his partner, shared a previously seen poster of the movie on Instagram, in which it is mentioned about the movie minting Rs 9.55 crore on day one.Raving the Indian audience who supported the movie, the 35-year-old actor wrote the caption: "India ne dikhaya apna zyada pyaar! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan"Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Aditi Rao Hydari gave favourable reactions in the post, with the former putting a dancing emoticon, while the other wrote 'Yayeeee.'Joining the 'Bala' actor in sharing similar excitement was Gupta, who plays a pivotal role in the movie.The 60-year-old star took to Instagram to share yet another poster from the film, with a caption that read: "India ne dikhaya apna zyada pyaar! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan's humour, emotions, and the unique subject ruled everyone's hearts right on the first day!"Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is a light-hearted comedy, which can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples, an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

