Siliguri's Pineapple Farmers Cry for Help as Their Fruits Has No Takers Amid Lockdown

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], May 8 (ANI): Despite the harvest season, several vegetable and fruit farmers have been facing losses since the lockdown was imposed. In West Bengal's Siliguri, the pineapple farmers are facing the brunt of the lockdown as their fruits are getting spoiled as they are unable to transport their fruits to other states."Currently, our fruits have no takers. Earlier, we used to ship our produce to other states and even Nepal. However, due to the lockdown, there is no vehicular movement and, hence, neither are the labourers coming to our plantation nor are we are not able to export our produce. We have become helpless," Mohammad Alam, one of the pineapple growers, told ANI.He further said, "I had to take a loan of about Rs 2-3 lakh during the start of the plantation. However, now I feel that I won't be able to repay my loan."Recounting his agony, Alam said that the pineapple which earlier used to be sold at Rs 20-25 per kilo is now being asked for Rs 3-4 per kilo in local markets."I request the Central and state government to help us by atleast waiving off our loans," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)