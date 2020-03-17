South Central Railways Cancels 17 Trains

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], March 17 (ANI): Due to poor patronization, the South Central Railways on Tuesday cancelled 17 trains amid the novel coronavirus scare.The trains that have been cancelled include - Train No. 16204 Tirupati-Chennai Central on March 18 and 31; Train number 07610: Hyderabad-Tiruchchirappalli on 23, 30; and Train no: 04155: Kanpur Central-Kacheguda on March 26.The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country has reached 137 so far. (ANI)

