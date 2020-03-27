Southern Command Takes Measures to Avoid Virus Outbreak

Pune, Mar 27 (PTI) The Southern Command of the Army is taking several "pre-emptive measures" to ward off the threat of coronavirus infection among personnel, it said on Friday.

Lt Gen C P Mohanty, Army Commander, Southern Command has conducted a number of video conferences with formation commanders and other officers to coordinate and direct efforts towards a successful fight against COVID-19, it said.

"Pre-emptive measures on social distancing and other precautions launched have ensured that army personnel are not infected by the virus. Strict enforcement of the lockdown is being ensured and movement of troops has been severely restricted to maintenance of essential services only," it said.

Screening and quarantining of all ranks and their families is being ensured along with contact tracing to ensure there is no spread of COVID-19, stated the release.

Southern Command is also ensuring regular contact with and providing all necessary assistance to veterans and `Veer Naris, and ECHS polyclinics have been kept functional as part of essential services to provide medical cover to Ex-Servicemen, it added.

Efforts are also underway to prepare for a larger emergency which may occur and augmentation of medical and other facilities, while procurement of medical equipment holdings and personal protective equipment is also underway on a war footing, it said.

