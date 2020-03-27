SPO-HIGHLIGHTS AT 21:30 Sports Highlights

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 2130 hours:

SPO-VIRUS-ATHLETES-COPS

Remember these Titans: Indian athletes on cop duty amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Poonam Mehra

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) They were at the forefront of pursuing glory for the nation as athletes and now some Indian sporting heroes are playing a key role in the raging battle against the COVID-19 pandemic -- manning the streets as police officers persuading people to stay home amid a national lockdown.

SPO-BAD-LD BWF

Disappointing to see members speculating about our sincerity and motives: BWF

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Badminton World Federation said it is "disappointing" that some players, including Indian star Saina Nehwal, questioned its "sincerity and motives" when it continued with the All England Championships despite the rapid-growing threat of COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-VIRUS-CRI-ICC-MEET

ICC Board discusses contingency plan, Ganguly represented BCCI

By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The all-powerful ICC Board on Friday discussed various contingency plans for its flagship tournaments, including World T20 and World Test Championship in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic that has brought cricket to a standstill.

SPO-VIRUS-CRI-ECB ECB planning to install coronavirus checkpoints to resume cricketing activity

London, Mar 27 (PTI) The England and Wales Cricket Board is planning to install coronavirus checkpoints and isolation units at grounds in its bid to resume international cricket without any spectator.

SPO-CRI-DHONI-COACH Dhoni will get one last chance even if IPL is cancelled: Childhood coach

Kolkata, Mar 27 (PTI) MS Dhoni's much-anticipated comeback with the IPL may not happen anytime soon in light of the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic but his childhood coach Keshav Ranjan Banerjee remains hopeful that the ageing cricketing hero will find a place in India's T20 World Cup.

SPO-VIRUS-OBRIEN

O'Brien gets emotional after raising money to return home

Christchurch, Mar 27 (PTI) Stranded after his flight was cancelled thrice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, former New Zealand pacer Iain O'Brien couldn't hold back tears after mustering enough money via crowd-funding to book his way back home.

SPO-CRI-PSL-MUSHTAQ

Multan Sultans should be declared PSL winners: Mushtaq

Karachi, Mar 27 (PTI) Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed says table-laders Multan Sultans should be declared winners of the suspended Pakistan Super League (PSL) since hosting knockout matches later will affect the new season.

SPO-VIRUS-TENDULKAR-DONATION

Sachin Tendulkar donates Rs 50 lakh to fight COVID-19 New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar on Friday donated Rs 50 lakh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed 17 Indian lives and wreaked havoc globally.

SPO-CRI-LANGER-IPL

IPL best tournament to prepare for T20 World Cup: Langer

Sydney, Mar 27 (PTI) Australia head coach Justin Langer feels the IPL is an excellent platform to prepare for the T20 World Cup but conceded that health is paramount as the league may become another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-VIRUS-DAR-FOOD

ICC Elite Panel umpire Dar offers free food for jobless at his Lahore restaurant Lahore, Mar 27 (PTI) In a heart-warming gesture, Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar is offering free food at his restaurant here for all those rendered jobless by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-VIRUS-ICC-ARCHIVE

ICC opens archives for fans amid COVID-19 pandemic

Dubai, Mar 27 (PTI)The International Cricket Council (ICC) has opened its archive of match footages, providing fans with an opportunity to relive some of the greatest cricketing moments, including India's World Cup triumphs as people stay indoors to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-VIRUS-SHUKLA-DONATION

COVID-19: Former India player Shukla donates MLA salary as well as BCCI pension

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Former India cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who is currently the sports minister of West Bengal, has donated his three months' MLA salary along with BCCI pension for the same period to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

SPO-VIRUS-HIMA-DONATION

Hima Das donates one month's salary to Assam to fight COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Star Indian sprinter Hima Das has donated her one month's salary to the Assam government to help the state combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-VIRUS-BINDRA-SUPPORT

COVID-19: Entrepreneur Abhinav Bindra vows to stand by his 'team' New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) India's lone Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra has announced that there will be no lay-offs in his two organizations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has sparked fears of a global recession. PTI

