San Francisco [USA], March 27 (ANI): Some of the biggest T20 stars, which include Rashid Khan (MI New York), Faf du Plessis (Texas Super Kings), Marco Jansen (Washington Freedom), Quinton de Kock (Seattle Orcas), Haris Rauf (San Francisco Unicorns) and Sunil Narine (LA Knight Riders), will be seen in action in just 100 days when Major League Cricket returns on July 4, 2024.

All six teams that competed in MLC's historic inaugural season will feature again in 2024.

Also Read | Paris Olympic 2024 and Paralympic Games Official Stamp Unveiled at Postal Museum.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Faf du Plessis played a blistering innings of 35 runs off 23 balls in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL match against Chennai Super Kings, while Marco Jansen is one of the leading speedsters for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Quinton de Kock is leading the charge for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with the bat and Sunil Narine bowled a magnificent spell of 1/19 for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

MLC's debut season in 2023 transformed the landscape of American cricket, bringing world class domestic T20 action to the United States for the first time with most of the matches played in front of sold-out crowds in Texas and North Carolina. Dozens of the world's best cricketers competed alongside the nation's top domestic talent across 19 matches. MI New York claimed the inaugural championship crown, defeating the Seattle Orcas in the championship final on July 30 at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, as per a press release from MLC.

Also Read | New Zealand's Luke Ronchi in Talks for Pakistan Head Coach's Role: Reports.

The second season will be taking off after the ICC T20 World Cup being held in West Indies and USA from June 1 to June 29. USA will be hosting 16 matches of the flagship T20 event, including the much-anticipated match-up between India and Pakistan on June 9 in New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

The 2024 MLC season will include matches returning to Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, TX and at additional venues to be named later. More details on the 2024 season will be announced soon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)