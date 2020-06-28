Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) on Sunday announced that Mumbai's 13-year-old rising racing star, Aashi Hanspal, has been shortlisted for Federation Internationale de L'Automobile's (FIA) ambitious Girls on Track - Rising Stars Project.

Hanspal has been selected along with 19 others in the age group of 12-16 out of 70 entries from five continents. As the first step, she will take part in the 'Shoot Out' at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France on October 12 and 13.

"Should you be successful, you will join our training camps, and potentially have the opportunity to become (Team Ferrari's) first-ever female driver obtaining a partnership agreement with the Ferrari Driver Academy, including participation in an FIA Formula 4 racing season," Michele Mouton, President of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, said in her letter to Hanspal.

FIA, the world body for motor sports, said that the training-cum-selection process would entail four legs:

Shoot Out - October 12-13, 2020, Paul Ricard, France - To select Top 12;

Training Camp 1 (Karting) - Oct 14-15, Paul Ricard, France- To select Top 8;

Training Camp 2 (F4) - November 3-4, Paul Ricard, France - To select Final 4;

Ferrari Driver Academy Training Camp (F4) - November 9-13 (TBC), Maranello, Italy - To select the winner.

"This is a great moment for women in Indian Motorsport. Aashi has shown her mettle during the last season and has the potential to become a future star," Sita Raina, Chairperson of FMSCI's own Women in Motorsports Commission, said.

Coached by eight-time national car racing champion Rayomand Banajee at the Rayo Racing Academy in Mumbai, Aashi recorded five podium finishes in her maiden national karting season last year and was conferred the Outstanding Women in Motorsports Award by FMSCI for her podium placings.

"The dates have been chosen to enable the shortlisted girls to travel from different parts of the world, despite the current travel restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis," Mouton said in the letter. (ANI)

