Rourkela (Odisha) [India], June 28 (ANI): Action continued in the 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2023 on Wednesday with Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Chhattisgarh Hockey, and Delhi Hockey registering victories in their respective matches at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

The first match of the day saw Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey by 18-0. The goal scorers for Uttar Pradesh Hockey were Khushi Rathour (2', 3', 32', 43', 57'), Divya (10', 59'), Captain Hina Bano (18', 22', 45', 46', 60'), Kanchan Kumari (26'), Suneeta Kumari (37', 45'), Peetambari Kumari (50', 54'), and Pushpanjali Sonkar (52'), as per a press release from Hockey India.

The second match ended with Chhattisgarh Hockey beating Hockey Bihar by 19-0. Anisha Sahu (2'), Geeta Yadav (7', 28', 47', 48', 57'), Janvee Yadav (11'), Anjali (19', 51'), Aanchal Sahu (22', 44', 53'), Mamteshwari Lahare (25', 34'), Monika Tirkey (31'), Shivani Diwakar (32', 33'), Rajni Sahu (44'), and Sunita Kumari (50') scored to seal the victory for Chhattisgarh Hockey.

Delhi Hockey defeated Kerala Hockey by 3-2 in the day's third match. Anshika (7') drew first blood for Delhi Hockey, followed up by goals from Subham (15') and Sana (46'). Meanwhile, Ansa Joseph (43', 50') converted two penalty corners to give Kerala Hockey a chance to change the outcome of the game but failed to capitalise on the momentum change.

Later in the day, Hockey Punjab will face Goans Hockey, followed by a match between Hockey Bengal and Telangana Hockey while Hockey Jharkhand will contest against Assam Hockey in the last game of the day.

Also on Tuesday, Hockey Mizoram beat Hockey Uttarakhand by 12-0. Lalrinpuli (6', 42', 49') opened the account for Hockey Mizoram, followed by goals from Z. Laldintluangi (11', 14'), Lalpeksangi (20', 53'), Lal Tianchhungi (28', 39'), Elizabeth V.L. Lawmkimi (36'), Vanlalhriatlawmi (43'), and B. Lalrinpuii (51') walk away with three points from the game.

Hockey Himachal forfeited the match against Hockey Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, awarding Hockey Andhra Pradesh a default 5-0 victory. (ANI)

