Chennai, Feb 17 (PTI) Nearly 1,500 para-athletes from across India will showcase their skills when the 23rd National Para Athletics Championship begins at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Tuesday.

This historic event, marking Chennai's first-ever hosting of the championship, will feature a record 1,476 para-athletes competing in 155 events by 30 teams, making it one of the largest para-athletics gatherings in the country.

Among the prominent athletes set to participate are Sumit Antil (Javelin), Manoj Sabapathy (Wheelchair Racing), Manoj Singaraj (Shot Put), Mariyappan Thangavelu (High Jump), Muthu Raja (Shot Put), Hokato Sema (Shot Put), Navdeep Singh (Javelin), and Yogesh Kathuniya (Discus), among others.

"We are confident that this championship in Chennai will set new benchmarks for para-athletic competitions in India," Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajharia said in a release.

"With an impressive 1,476 para-athletes competing in 155 events, this tournament reflects the rapid growth and increasing competitiveness of para sports in the country. With world-class facilities and a commitment to inclusivity, we are witnessing a new era for Indian para-athletics."

The event is being supported by the Tamil Nadu government and organised under the guidance of deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who also serves as the state minister for sports.

Tamil Nadu Para Sports Association president Chandrasekar Rajan said, "The unwavering support from the Tamil Nadu Government has been instrumental in making this event a resounding success. This championship not only showcases extraordinary talent but also reinforces our commitment to empowering para-athletes nationwide."

