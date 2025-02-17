The Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat Giants (GG-W) finally got their first victory in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. The Gujarat-based franchise thrashed the Deepti Sharma-led UP Warriorz by six wickets at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Ashleigh Gardner got the Player of the Match award for his impressive half-century. However, veteran all-rounder Deandra Dottin also played a vital role with the bat and ball in helping Gujarat's first victory in the Women's Premier League season three. Gujarat Giants Beat UP Warriorz by Six Wickets in WPL 2025; Ashleigh Gardner, Deandra Dottin, Priya Mishra Star as GG-W Secure First Win.

Talking about the match, Warriorz were restricted to 143/9 after leg-spinner Priya Mishra scalped three wickets. Ace all-rounder Deandra Dottin picked up two wickets in her four-over spell. While chasing 144 runs, skipper Ashleigh Gardner showcased her class with the bat. The Gujarat captain hammered 52 runs.

After Gardner's dismissal, Deandra Dottin played an unbeaten blistering knock of 33 off 18 deliveries, including five boundaries, and Harleen Deol scored 34*, which guided the Giants to a comfortable victory. Deandra Dottin's all-round show has helped Gujarat Giants to jump to second place in the Women's Premier League 2025 standings.

I Was the Missing Piece of Women's Premier League: Deandra Dottin

After the match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, great all-rounder Deandra Dottin made a cheeky remark, which depicted her confidence. The presenter asked Dottin whether the Giants benefitted from her inclusion. “Were you the missing piece of the Gujarat Giants?” asked the presenter. Replying to the question, Dottin replied, “I was actually a missing piece for the WPL as a whole." WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Gujarat Giants Jump to Second Place After Beating UP Warriorz Comprehensively.

West Indies star Deandra Dottin was the player to be sold in the Women's Premier League. The veteran cricketer was purchased by the Gujarat Giants for a whopping INR 1.7 crore during the Women's Premier League 2025 player auction. In WPL 2025, Deandra has scored 58 runs in two outings at a booming strike rate of 187.09. The all-rounder has bagged three wickets till now.

