Mumbai, February 17: Jarell Quansah praised Liverpool's mentality and battling qualities following Sunday's 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Arne Slot's side were made to work for three more Premier League points at Anfield after opening up a two-goal advantage in the first half. Quansah - who was introduced from the bench at the beginning of the second half against Wolves - gave his post-match reaction to Liverpoolfc.com. Liverpool Continues Premier League 2024–25 Title Charge Following 2–1 Win Over Wolves; Manchester United’s Season Keeps Getting Worse After 0-1 Loss Against Tottenham Hotspur.

“It was a battle. I think they threw everything they could at us and it's one of those games you have to show your mentality. It's not always going to look perfect, but the scrappy ones are always good when you get the three points,” said Quansah

An effort from Luis Diaz and penalty converted by Mohamed Salah put the Reds firmly in control at the interval. However, Matheus Cunha's strike in minute 67 saw Liverpool forced to show a different side to their game as they defended resolutely to see out the win.

“That's it. You have to have so many things in your arsenal to win the Premier League. Being able to do it a nice way and playing football like we want to - but then at the same time showing the ugly side of the game and showing we're capable of doing that. We'll have to do it more and more towards the end of the season. As long as we're ready and we know we can do as we've just shown out there, I think we'll be in good stead,” he added. Everton 2–2 Liverpool Premier League 2024–25: Arne Slot’s Side Extends Lead to Seven Points in Standings Despite Merseyside Derby Ending a Draw.

It was the first time since 2003-04 that the Reds went an entire half of football without a shot at Anfield while Wolves set up a nervy finish with a 67th-minute strike from Cunha. But Slot was happy to see his side show they are able to win in different ways.

"Wolves got better and better, we got worse and worse. We had to show a different mentality, which we did and got it over the line. In a season like this we have played so many great games, but in a season if you want to win something you have to win the difficult ones as well when you are not playing your best,” Slot told BBC Match of the Day

