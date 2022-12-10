Dubai [UAE], December 10 (ANI): In just over one month until the first 'Smartball' is bowled, and the first bat echoes its glorious crack across the Dubai International Stadium, the International League T20 has today, in conjunction with its six-franchises- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors - announced to the cricketing world the UAE players who will compete in the inaugural ILT20 from Friday, January 13.

This announcement also firms up the final teams leading into the league's inaugural edition, as per a press release from ILT20.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI 2022, Chattogram Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

With 24 coveted places available, comprising of four players per team and whereat at least two (players) will play in the starting XI of each side in each match, the much-anticipated announcement marks an incredible moment in Emirates Cricket's history as well as heralds a bright future for the Associate nation on their journey towards player development.

In exposing UAE's players to a world-class tournament in an event ratified by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the induction of the players is inarguably a huge boost to Associate Cricket.

Also Read | BCCI Invites Bids for Women’s IPL Media Rights For 2023-2027.

Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary of Emirates Cricket said, "Today is an extremely rewarding day. We continue to reiterate that at its heart the league is built on a foundation of development for UAE Cricket and the UAE players."

"To be in the position to now share with the cricketing world that we have delivered on this mandate, with the support of and commitment from our franchises, that 24 of the best available UAE talent has been secured(by the franchises) is an incredible day for Emirates Cricket and the Board."

"We are delighted that alongside a number of capped players the performance and development teams identified a number of budding uncapped players from an exceptionally deep pool on offer," concluded Usmani.

UAE Players secured by ILT20's six franchises are:

-Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Matiullah Khan, Fahad Nawaz, Sabir Ali, Zawar Farid

-Desert Vipers: Rohan Mustafa, Sheraz Ahmad, Ali Naseer, Ronak Panoly

-Dubai Capitals: Hazrat Luqman, Chirag Suri, Jash Ginyani, Raja Akif Ullah Khan

-Gulf Giants: Aayan Khan, Sanchit Sharma, CP Rizwaan, Ashwanth Valthapa

-MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan

-Sharjah Warriors: Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

Making its debut in January (2023), the inaugural ILT20, which has received multi-year ICC approval, will be played across the UAE's exemplary, world-class Cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Zee is the official media partner of the league.

Franchise teams, comprising 84 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)