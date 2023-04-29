New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Opener Abhishek Sharma scored 67 off 36 balls while Heinrich Klaasen smashed unbeaten 53 off only 27 balls to take Sunrisers Hyderabad to a competitive 197 for 6 against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here on Saturday. Hardik Pandya Loses Cool After Exchanging Words With Rahmanullah Gurbaz During KKR vs GT IPL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Mitchell Marsh was the best bowler for DC with figures of 4 for 27 as 62 runs were scored off the last five overs.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 197 for 6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 67, Heinrich Klaasen 53; Mitchell Marsh 4/27).

