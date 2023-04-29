Hardik Pandya appeared to lose his cool after exchanging words with Rahmanullah Gurbaz during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 29. The Gujarat Titans captain was heading towards his bowling mark when Gurbaz stopped and the two seemed to have a friendly chat, with the Afghan batter hugging and even tapping Pandya with his bat. But the GT skipper was not happy and angrily complained to the umpire as he made his way to the bowling mark. Gurbaz spent the last IPL season at Gujarat Titans before he was traded to the KKR before the auction this year. IPL 2023: Vijay Shankar, Joshua Little, Mohammed Shami Shine As Gujarat Titans Defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by Seven Wickets, Move to Top Spot.

Watch Video of the Incident Here

