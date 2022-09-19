Portland (US), Sep 19 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok finally found the kind of scoring she was looking for all week as she finished with 5-under 67 that saw her rise to tied 36th in the final round of the AmazingCre Portland Classic here.

Aditi, who after a 67 in the first round, slipped with 71-76 in the second and third rounds, rounded off with 67 that saw her end the week at 5-under 267 at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

Andrea Lee won her maiden LPGA Tour title with a fine 66 on a day when there were numerous low scores. Her 66 saw her total 19-under 269 and win the title by one shot over Daniela Darquea (66).

Lee started the day at -13 and in the lead group alongside fellow Epson Tour graduate Lilia Vu and 2022 first-time winner Ayaka Furue.

Lee started with two bogeys in her first three holes but turned it around shortly after with birdies on holes five, six and seven. The American continued the birdie barrage with five on the back nine and took advantage of Columbia Edgewater's four par-5s throughout the round, birdieing every single one.

Lee had a two-stroke lead at -19 going into the final two holes, but she struggled on the par-4 17th after her ball landed in a fairway divot. Yet, she held on.

Ecuadorian Darquea, playing one group ahead, put the pressure on Lee with a birdie on No. 18 to reach 18-under. Darquea's second-place finish is her best on the LPGA Tour.

Five players shared the third-place position, including third-round co-leaders Furue and Vu, 2019 Portland Classic champion Hannah Green, German golfer Esther Henseleit and Korean Narin An.

Making her LPGA Tour membership debut, Maja Stark earned an eighth-place finish with a 6-under final round, which saw her in an early lead after five consecutive birdies at holes 4-8.

