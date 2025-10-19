Lahore [Pakistan], October 18 (ANI): After Afghanistan withdrew from the T20I tri-series amid the escalating cross-border tension with Islamabad, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Zimbabwe has accepted their invitation to participate in the tri-series, which includes Sri Lanka, to be staged in Rawalpindi and Lahore from November 17 to 29.

On Saturday, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced its withdrawal from the T20I tri-series following the death of three local cricketers, Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, who were among eight people killed in the airstrike in the Urgun district, alleging that it was "carried out by the Pakistani regime".

The three players had earlier travelled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering. In its statement, the Afghanistan board described the attack as "a cowardly act carried out by the Pakistani regime."

On Saturday evening, the International Cricket Council (ICC) released a statement expressing that the board "is deeply saddened and appalled" by the tragic deaths of three young and promising Afghan cricketers. The ICC "strongly" condemned the act of violence and said that it stands in solidarity with the ACB and echoes their grief.

The PCB is yet to reveal an official reason for Afghanistan's exit from the tri-series. While announcing Zimbabwe's involvement, PCB said, "The maiden tri-series on Pakistan soil has been scheduled to provide all three sides with preparation ahead of next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka."

The tri-series will commence on November 17, with hosts Pakistan taking on Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The second fixture will also be played at the same venue on November 19, when Sri Lanka takes on Zimbabwe. Following the two matches in Rawalpindi, the action will shift to Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, which will stage the remaining five matches, including the final on November 29. (ANI)

